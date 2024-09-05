AstraZeneca Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on AstraZeneca. Our analysis of options history for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $353,099, and 5 were calls, valued at $822,380.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $79.0 and $87.5 for AstraZeneca, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AstraZeneca options trades today is 2727.71 with a total volume of 14,580.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AstraZeneca's big money trades within a strike price range of $79.0 to $87.5 over the last 30 days.

AstraZeneca Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.86 $0.8 $0.85 $85.00 $671.5K 3.6K 7.9K AZN PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $0.81 $0.57 $0.61 $79.00 $250.1K 0 4.1K AZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $85.00 $42.5K 1.3K 132 AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.25 $4.2 $4.25 $85.00 $42.4K 1.3K 232 AZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.16 $2.13 $2.16 $85.00 $41.6K 5.3K 634

About AstraZeneca

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AstraZeneca, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is AstraZeneca Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,170,981, the price of AZN is down -3.44% at $82.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AstraZeneca

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $95.0.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on AstraZeneca, maintaining a target price of $95.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AstraZeneca with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.