AstraZeneca on hunt for oncology, cardiovascular acquisitions

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L is interested in acquiring small and mid-sized companies specialising in oncology and cardiovascular treatments, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday.

"We always look for external opportunities," he said.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Grover Editing by Mark Potter)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.