AZN

AstraZeneca on hunt for oncology, cardiovascular acquisitions

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L is interested in acquiring small and mid-sized companies specialising in oncology and cardiovascular treatments, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview on Tuesday.

"We always look for external opportunities," he said.

(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan and Natalie Grover Editing by Mark Potter)

