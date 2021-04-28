AZN

AstraZeneca not obliged to provide EU vaccines from all plants - lawyer

A lawyer representing AstraZeneca in a legal case launched by the European Union told a hearing on Wednesday that their COVID-19 contract did not include an obligtion to deliver vaccines from all production plants.

A lawyer representing the bloc told the first hearing in the case earlier in the day that the bloc was seeking immediate deliveries from all factories listed in the contract, including ones in the United Kingdom.

