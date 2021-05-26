AstraZeneca, Nipro sign COVID-19 vaccine deal for supply in Japan

Adds details from 2nd paragraph.

May 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Nipro Corp 8086.T signed an agreement to supply the British-Swedish company's COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, Nipro said on Wednesday.

Tokyo-listed Nipro, a major maker of syringes and medical devices, said the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging it, due to start next month. Japan's government has agreed to acquire 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, enough for 60 million people.

The shot was officially approved on Friday along with the one developed by Moderna Inc MRNA.O. AstraZeneca already has a deal with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co 4568.T to prepare and bottle doses made from undiluted solution shipped from the United States.

Domestic supply will gradually shift to Japanese producers, with about 90 million doses to be made by JCR Pharmaceuticals Co 4552.T and other local partners.

Japan started its inoculation drive in mid-February, later than most major economies and using imported doses of the shot developed by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech SE 22UAy.DE. The Moderna vaccine went into use this week with the opening of mass vaccination centres.

But there are no immediate plans to use AstraZeneca's shot in Japan, amid lingering concerns raised internationally over blood clots.

