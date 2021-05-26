AstraZeneca, Nipro sign COVID-19 vaccine deal for supply in Japan

May 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L has signed a manufacturing agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine with Nipro Corp 8086.T for supply in Japan, the Tokyo-listed firm said on Wednesday, adding that the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging it.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.