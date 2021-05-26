AZN

AstraZeneca, Nipro sign COVID-19 vaccine deal for supply in Japan

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

AstraZeneca has signed a manufacturing agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine with Nipro Corp for supply in Japan, the Tokyo-listed firm said on Wednesday, adding that the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging it.

May 26 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L has signed a manufacturing agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine with Nipro Corp 8086.T for supply in Japan, the Tokyo-listed firm said on Wednesday, adding that the contract was for filling the shot into vials and packaging it.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters