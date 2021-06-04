AstraZeneca names Alexion's Sarin as new finance chief

June 4 (Reuters) - Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Friday it had appointed Alexion's ALXN.O Aradhana Sarin as its new chief financial officer to succeed Marc Dunoyer who would be taking up a new role within the company.

