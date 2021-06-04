AZN

AstraZeneca names Alexion's Sarin as new finance chief

Drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday it had appointed Alexion's Aradhana Sarin as its new chief financial officer to succeed Marc Dunoyer who would be taking up a new role within the company.

