AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza wins EU panel recommendation for cancer treatments

Sept 21 (Reuters) - A European regulatory panel has recommended the approval of Lynparza, a blockbuster cancer treatment developed by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N, to treat two separate forms of cancer.

The European Medicines Agency recommended Lynparza for patients with a form of prostate cancer and as a first-line maintenance treatment for a form of advanced ovarian cancer, AstraZeneca added.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.