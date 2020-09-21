US Markets
AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza wins EU panel recommendation for cancer treatments

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A European regulatory panel has recommended the approval of Lynparza, a blockbuster cancer treatment developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc, to treat two separate forms of cancer.

The European Medicines Agency recommended Lynparza for patients with a form of prostate cancer and as a first-line maintenance treatment for a form of advanced ovarian cancer, AstraZeneca added.

