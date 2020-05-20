US Markets
AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza gets U.S. FDA nod for prostate cancer

Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N Lynparza as a treatment for a form of prostate cancer, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The drug approval is for patients with a form of gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

