AstraZeneca-Merck's Lynparza gets U.S. FDA nod for prostate cancer

May 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc's MRK.N Lynparza as a treatment for a form of prostate cancer, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The drug approval is for patients with a form of gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.