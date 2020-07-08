US Markets
AstraZeneca-Merck Lynparza wins EU approval for pancreatic cancer

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday their blockbuster cancer treatment Lynparza won approval in the European Union for treating patients with a form of pancreatic cancer.

The approval was based on results from a late-stage trial in which Lynparza nearly doubled the lifespan of patients without disease progression or death when compared with placebo.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

