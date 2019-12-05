US Markets

AstraZeneca-Merck Lynparza wins approval in China for ovarian cancer treatment

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday that their drug, Lynparza, won approval in China as a first line treatment for a from of ovarian cancer. The approval in China is based on the results from a late-stage study.

Dec 5 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Thursday that their drug, Lynparza, won approval in China as a first line treatment for a from of ovarian cancer.

The approval in China is based on the results from a late-stage study in which Lynparza lowered the risk of disease progression or death by 70% when compared to placebo.

Lynparza is currently approved in 65 countries for the maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, the companies said.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular