US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca-Merck Lynparza gets EMA's positive recommendation

Contributor
Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Drugmakers AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Monday their blockbluster cancer drug, Lynparza, has received positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a maintenance treatment for a form of pancreatic cancer.

Adds details on the recommendation, background on Lynparza

June 1 (Reuters) - Drugmakers AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Monday their blockbluster cancer drug, Lynparza, has received positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a maintenance treatment for a form of pancreatic cancer.

The recommendation from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) was based on positive results from a late-stage trial, where Lynparza nearly doubled the time patients with gBRCAm metastatic pancreatic cancer lived without the disease getting worse.

Lynparza leads a class of drugs known as PARP inhibitors, which keep cancer cells damaged by chemotherapy from repairing themselves, and is a key asset for AstraZeneca with approvals in ovarian, breast and pancreatic cancers.

Pancreatic cancer, which is detected usually in advanced stages, is expected to claim about 47,050 lives in the United States this year, according to the American Cancer Society.

While final approvals are up to the European Commission, it generally follows the CHMP's recommendation and endorses them within a couple of months.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +16462238780, outside the U.S. +91 80 67491576; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN MRK

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular