AstraZeneca-Merck Lynparza gets EMA's positive recommendation

June 1 (Reuters) - Drugmakers AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N said on Monday their blockbluster cancer drug, Lynparza, has received positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as a maintenance treatment for a form of pancreatic cancer.

The recommendation from the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use was based on positive results from a late-stage trial, where Lynparza nearly doubled the time patients with gBRCAm metastatic pancreatic cancer lived without disease progression or death.

