AstraZeneca-Merck genetic disorder treatment wins FDA nod

April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a treatment developed by AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and Merck & Co Inc MRK.N for a rare genetic disorder, the companies said on Tuesday.

Koselugo has been approved for treating paediatric patients two years of age and older with a form of neurofibromatosis, which is a debilitating genetic condition that affects one in every 3,000 to 4,000 individuals.

