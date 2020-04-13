AstraZeneca & Merck Announce FDA Approval Of KOSELUGO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Merck & Co. Inc. announced the FDA has approved KOSELUGO for the treatment of pediatric patients two years of age and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 who have symptomatic, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas. The companies noted that this is the first regulatory approval for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1 plexiform neurofibromas.

AstraZeneca and Merck are jointly developing and commercializing KOSELUGO under a license agreement. KOSELUGO was granted US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in April 2019, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in December 2019.

