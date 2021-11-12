AZN

AstraZeneca makes over $1 bln in Q3 vaccine sales, small profit

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

AstraZeneca on Friday posted $1.05 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales for the third quarter and the not-for-profit vaccine added one cent to profit in the period, while the company reiterated its forecasts for 2021.

