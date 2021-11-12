AstraZeneca makes over $1 bln in Q3 vaccine sales, small profit

Nov 12 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Friday posted $1.05 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales for the third quarter and the not-for-profit vaccine added one cent to profit in the period, while the company reiterated its forecasts for 2021.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt Editing by Mark Potter)

