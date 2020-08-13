AstraZeneca Makes First Shipment Of Flumist Quadrivalent Vaccine In U.S.

(RTTNews) - British drug major AstraZeneca Plc (AZN, AZN.L) said Thursday that it has made the first shipment of Flumist Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal) doses in the U.S. for the 2020-2021 influenza season.

Flumist Quadrivalent, the only nasal-spray flu vaccine, is indicated for those aged 2 through 49 years old. However, the company noted that it may not prevent influenza in everyone who gets vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC has recently issued statements encouraging the importance of flu vaccination rates for the 2020-21 season as a part of efforts to help decrease the burden on the healthcare system and ensure resources are available in the event there is a resurgence or continuation at present levels of COVID-19 during that time.

In response, AstraZeneca has increased production of Flumist Quadrivalent doses in the U.S. by over 25 percent more than previously planned, with a majority of these expected to be available by the end of September.

