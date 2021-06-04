US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca lines up finance chief Dunoyer to head Alexion

Contributor
Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

AstraZeneca said on Friday it had appointed Alexion's Aradhana Sarin as its new chief financial officer as it shifts existing CFO Marc Dunoyer to a new role leading the U.S.-based drugmaker after the pair's merger.

Adds details

June 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Friday it had appointed Alexion's ALXN.O Aradhana Sarin as its new chief financial officer as it shifts existing CFO Marc Dunoyerto a new role leading the U.S.-based drugmaker after the pair's merger.

AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal, a bet on rare-disease immunology which also includes a fast-growing cancer medicines unit and a major COVID-19 vaccine.

London-listed AstraZeneca said Sarin's appointment was conditional upon the completion of its $39 billion buyout of Alexion.

Dunoyer will become the U.S. drugmaker's chief executive officer while also being appointed chief strategy officer at AstraZeneca. He will leave the Anglo-Swedish company's board but continue to report to CEO Pascal Soriot.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Patrick Graham)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN ALXN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular