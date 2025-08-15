Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca Launches FluMist Home For Easy At Home Flu Vaccination

August 15, 2025 — 08:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca announced the launch of FluMist Home, an at-home delivery service for FLUMIST (Influenza Vaccine Live, Intranasal). This marks a major milestone in public health, as FLUMIST becomes the first and only FDA-approved seasonal influenza vaccine that can be self-administered by adults aged 18 to 49, or administered by a parent or caregiver to children aged 2 to 17. FluMist Home offers a convenient, household-based option for flu prevention, aiming to increase accessibility and uptake of seasonal flu vaccination across the U.S.

For the 2025-26 flu season, FluMist Home will be available in 34 states covering about 80% of the eligible population.

FLUMIST is a vaccine that is sprayed into the nose to help protect against influenza in people ages 2 through 49 years. FLUMIST may not prevent influenza in everyone who gets vaccinated.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.