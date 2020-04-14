AstraZeneca Launches Drug Trial for Coronavirus Treatment. The Stock is Soaring.

AstraZeneca stock climbed 7% on Tuesday as the pharma giant said it will start testing a blood cancer drug as a treatment for severely ill coronavirus patients.

The London-listed pharmaceutical company said it plans to trial Calquence as a treatment for patients with life-threatening Covid-19 symptoms. The trial - being developed in “record time” - will test the effect of the drug on the immune response of patients with coronavirus, and evaluate the efficacy of Calquence to reduce mortality and the need for ventilation.

The Cambridge-headquartered drugmaker said early clinical data showed that Calquence reduced the severity of coronavirus-induced respiratory distress. The drug is already approved in the U.S. to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia but the accelerated trial will evaluate its use to treat coronavirus.

A randomised global clinical trial will be opened up for enrolment in the U.S. and several European countries “in the coming days”, the company said on Tuesday.

Jose Baselga, executive vice president of Oncology R&D hoped the trial would show that adding Calquence to supportive care “reduces the need to place patients on ventilators and improves their chances of survival.”

“This is the fastest launch of any clinical trial in the history of AstraZeneca.”

Two of the world’s largest vaccine makers, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi announce a collaboration on Tuesday to develop a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of next year, sending shares in both companies higher.

In a separate announcement, AstraZeneca said a phase 3 trial for Tagrisso - the company’s top-selling lung cancer drug - was “overwhelmingly positive.”

Baselga said an independent data monitoring committee recommended the drug move to the next phase much earlier than expected, and that the drug now provided “hope for a cure.”

Looking ahead. While the search for a coronavirus vaccine gathers pace, AstraZeneca’s early findings regarding the use of Calquence to treat patients seems encouraging.

Mortality rates for those reaching intensive care with coronavirus are high - more than 50% in the U.K. - and the shortage of ventilators has been well documented. London’s new NHS Nightingale hospital has even received working ventilators from the set of BBC TV medical drama Holby City. Anything that can reduce the need for ventilators and lower the mortality rate would be a major breakthrough in the fight against coronavirus.

The encouraging Covid-19 news and the success of the Tagrisso trial was a welcome boost to the stock, which is now 0.1% up for the year. Further breakthroughs will see it move higher.

