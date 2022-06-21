AstraZeneca, Ionis eye U.S. approval after positive trial data

Adds details

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - An interim analysis of AstraZeneca AZN.L and partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals' IONS.O eplontersen showed the experimental drug met the main goals in a late-stage trial in patients with a rare, fatal disease, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Tuesday.

Based on the results, the companies plan to file an application to market the therapy in the United States later this year in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN).

The disease - which affects an estimated 40,000 patients globally - leads to peripheral nerve damage with motor disability within five years of diagnosis and, without treatment, is generally fatal within a decade, according to AstraZeneca.

The Cambridge, UK-based company agreed to pay California-based Ionis $200 million upfront, with up to $485 million in conditional payments following regulatory approvals as well as up to $2.9 billion in sales-related milestone payments in a deal to jointly develop and commercialise the drug last year.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London Editing by David Goodman and Louise Heavens)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.