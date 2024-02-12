AstraZeneca Invests $300 Mln In Cell Therapy Facility At Alexandria Centre For Life Science

(RTTNews) - Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) announced on Monday that its long-term tenant AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has planned to invest $300 million in a next-generation cell therapy manufacturing facility at the Alexandria Centre for Life Science in Rockville, Maryland, which will create more than 150 highly skilled job opportunities.

The real estate company stated that AstraZeneca expects the facility to support the biomanufacturing of T-cell therapies for clinical trials and commercial purposes.

In the pre-market activity, Alexandria's stock is trading at $116.22, up 0.02 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.