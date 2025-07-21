AstraZeneca To Invest $50 Bln In U.S. By 2030 To Boost Medicine Production And Research

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.ST, ZEG.DE, AZN.L, AZN) announced a major investment of $50 billion in the United States by 2030. This move aims to strengthen America's role in medicine manufacturing and research and development (R&D). The company expects the investment to create tens of thousands of skilled jobs across the country and help deliver advanced treatments for patients in the U.S. and around the world.

A key part of the plan is a new multi-billion dollar manufacturing facility in Virginia. This site will produce drug substances for AstraZeneca's weight management and metabolic treatments, including oral GLP-1, baxdrostat, oral PCSK9, and other combination medicines. The facility will be the company's largest manufacturing investment globally and will use cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics to improve production.

The new investment builds on the $3.5 billion AstraZeneca committed in November 2024 and includes a wide range of expansions across the United States. The company plans to enlarge its R&D center in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and construct a new research facility in Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. It will also create advanced manufacturing sites for cell therapy in Rockville, Maryland and Tarzana, California. Additionally, AstraZeneca will expand continuous manufacturing operations in Mount Vernon, Indiana and grow specialty manufacturing in Coppell, Texas. The company is establishing new locations to support clinical trials and increasing investment in the development of novel medicines.

AstraZeneca noted that the investments will help deliver its ambition of reaching $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030, of which the company expects 50% would be generated in the US.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.