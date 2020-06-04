AstraZeneca Inks Deal to Develop RMP Inhibitors for Cancer

AstraZeneca PLC AZN announced that it will collaborate with Massachusetts-based private biotech Accent Therapeutics to discover and develop/commercialize transformative therapeutics targeting RNA-modifying proteins (RMPs) for the treatment of cancer.

This oncology collaboration focuses on targeting RMPs, a new approach to addressing the process disruptions that can cause cancer.

Per the deal, Accent will receive an upfront payment of $55 million from AstraZeneca and be also eligible to receive additional success-based payments in the form of option fees and milestones along with tiered royalties on net sales ranging from a mid-single digit to low-double digits.

According to the alliance, Accent will be responsible for preclinical and phase I development, after which AstraZeneca will lead the developmental and commercialization activities for the program. Once AstraZeneca looks into the development aspect, Accent has the option to jointly develop/commercialize the candidate in the United States. Meanwhile, if Accent opts for co-developing and co-commercializing the nominated program, profits and losses will be split between the two companies in the United States.

We note that AstraZeneca is working to bolster its pipeline and is looking at suitable partnerships to that end.

AstraZeneca has co-development contracts with several small companies like Innate Pharma, FibroGen FGEN, Moderna MRNA and Daiichi Sankyo to boost its pipeline. The company also has a profit- sharing pact with pharma giant Merck MRK for the development and commercialization of oncology drugs, Lynparza and Koselugo (selumetinib).

