AstraZeneca inks $760 mln deal with Swiss firm Neurimmune for antibody drug

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday it had agreed with Swiss biotechnology firm Neurimmune to develop an antibody-based therapy for a rare, underdiagnosed condition that can lead to heart failure in a deal valued up to $760 million.

AstraZeneca's rare diseases unit Alexion and Neurimmune will work on evaluating NI006, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy.

