Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca Hypertension Drug Baxdrostat Wins FDA Priority Review

December 02, 2025 — 10:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca's (AZN) New Drug Application (NDA) for experimental hypertension drug baxdrostat has been granted Priority Review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for the second quarter of 2026.

Baxdrostat is designed to inhibit aldosterone synthase, targeting a key hormonal pathway linked to resistant hypertension, a condition that affects roughly half of U.S. patients whose blood pressure remains uncontrolled despite multiple medications. AstraZeneca says the drug could become a first-in-class treatment option.

Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: "This Priority Review demonstrates our commitment to advancing baxdrostat as a potential first- and best-in-class aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the millions of people living with hard-to-control hypertension as quickly as possible. The substantial reduction in systolic blood pressure seen in the BaxHTN trial underscores baxdrostat's novel mechanism of action and its potential to bring innovation to a disease area that has seen limited progress in over two decades."

The submission is backed by results from the Phase III BaxHTN trial, which showed significant reductions in systolic blood pressure when baxdrostat was added to standard therapy. At 12 weeks, the 2mg dose delivered a placebo-adjusted reduction of 9.8 mmHg, while the 1mg dose achieved an 8.7 mmHg reduction. The drug was generally well-tolerated with mostly mild adverse events.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.