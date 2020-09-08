AstraZeneca halts Late-stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial After U.K. Participant Falls Ill

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca has halted its late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial due to a potentially unexplained illness in a U.K. volunteer, according to reports citing an email statement issued by the company's spokesperson.

The potential vaccine is being developed by the pharmaceutical giant in partnership with Oxford University. It is being studied in thousands of patients in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The company reportedly said it voluntarily paused vaccination to allow review of safety data by an independent committee.

"This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials," a spokesperson for the company reportedly said.

In July, AstraZeneca had published interim results of the ongoing phase I/II study of the vaccine candidate AZD1222 showing good immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in all participants.

On Tuesday, a nine group of Covid-19 vaccine developers announced a historic pledge, outlining a united commitment to uphold the integrity of the scientific process as they work towards potential global regulatory filings and approvals of the first COVID-19 vaccines.

They want to make clear their on-going commitment to developing and testing potential vaccines for COVID-19 with high ethical standards and sound scientific principles.

The vaccine developers are AstraZeneca, BioNTech, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co, Moderna, Novavax, Pfizer Inc, and Sanofi.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.