AstraZeneca gets first supply agreements for COVID-19 vaccine

May 21 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Thursday it had received the first agreements to supply at least 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with the University of Oxford.

The British drugmaker said it has a total capacity sourced for one billion doses through 2020 and into 2021, and continues to increase capacity further.

