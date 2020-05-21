AZN

AstraZeneca gets first supply agreements for COVID-19 vaccine

Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
AstraZeneca Plc said on Thursday it had received the first agreements to supply at least 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing with the University of Oxford.

The British drugmaker said it has a total capacity sourced for one billion doses through 2020 and into 2021, and continues to increase capacity further.

