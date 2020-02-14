Markets
AstraZeneca FY19 Core Operating Profit Rises; Sales Up 12% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) reported profit before tax of $1.55 billion for the year ended 31 December 2019 compared to $1.99 billion, previous year. Earnings per $0.25 ordinary share was $1.03, a decline of 40% (44% at CER). Core operating profit was $6.44 billion, an increase of 13%. Core earnings per share increased by 1% (stable at CER) to $3.50.

Full-year 2019 total revenue increased to $24.38 billion from $22.09 billion, prior year. Product sales increased 12% (15% at CER) to $23.56 billion, driven by the performances of new medicines and Emerging Markets. Sales of new medicines increased by 59% (62% at CER) to $9.91 billion. New medicines represented 42% of total product sales.

For fiscal 2020 at CER, depending on the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, AstraZeneca projects: core earnings per share to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage; and revenue to increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage.

A second interim dividend of $1.90 per share has been declared, taking the unchanged full-year dividend per share to $2.80.

