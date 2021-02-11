AstraZeneca forecasts 2021 growth, reports Q4 sales beat

Feb 11 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Thursday forecast 2021 revenue growth after the COVID-19 vaccine developer beat analyst's estimates for fourth-quarter product sales, as a wide range of therapies helped cushion the hit from the pandemic.

