AstraZeneca first quarter profit, revenue beat expectations

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Thursday beat expectations for its first -quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of some of its oncology as well as rare blood disorder drugs.

The London-listed drugmaker, which reports its results in U.S. dollars, reported adjusted profit of $1.92 per share on sales of about $10.9 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.71 per share on sales of about $10.6 billion, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker - one of the strongest performers among listed European pharma companies - stood by its 2023 forecast on Thursday.

AstraZeneca's best-selling cancer drugs — Tagrisso, Imfinzi and Lynparza — generated $1.4 billion, $900 million and $651 million of sales, respectively, in the quarter.

Cowen analysts expected the three drugs to bring in about $1.45 billion, $735 million and $700 million respectively, in quarterly sales.

Other key medicines, such as the rare blood disorder drug Soliris and Ultomiris that came with AstraZeneca's $39 billion acquisition in 2021 of Alexion, generated sales of $834 million and $651 million, well ahead Cowen estimates of $500 million and $400 million respectively.

