News & Insights

US Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca first quarter profit, revenue beat expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

April 27, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Natalie Grover and Maggie Fick for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Thursday beat expectations for its first -quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of some of its oncology as well as rare blood disorder drugs.

The London-listed drugmaker, which reports its results in U.S. dollars, reported adjusted profit of $1.92 per share on sales of about $10.9 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.71 per share on sales of about $10.6 billion, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Maggie Fick Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((natalie.grover@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NatalieGrover;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AZN
PFE
JNJ
GSK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.