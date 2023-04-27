AstraZeneca first quarter profit, revenue beat expectations

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L on Thursday beat expectations for its first -quarter profit and revenue, helped by sales of some of its oncology as well as rare blood disorder drugs.

The London-listed drugmaker, which reports its results in U.S. dollars, reported adjusted profit of $1.92 per share on sales of about $10.9 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.71 per share on sales of about $10.6 billion, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover and Maggie Fick Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

