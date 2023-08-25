News & Insights

AstraZeneca files litigation to challenge Inflation Reduction Act

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

August 25, 2023 — 07:28 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Aug 25 (Reuters) - British drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Friday it has filed a legal challenge to critical aspects of a program that gives the Medicare health insurance plan the power to negotiate lower drug prices.

The drug price negotiation program is part of President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The program faces several other court challenges, including from leading industry groups and other drug companies.

‍AstraZeneca said it was filing a legal challenge in a bid to "protect timely access to medicines for orphan indications" in the United States.

