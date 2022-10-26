AZN

AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

AstraZeneca Plc said on Wednesday its experimental drug capivasertib was able to help patients with an advanced form of breast cancer live longer, when combined with the drugmaker's older cancer treatment Faslodex regardless of biomarker status.

Results showed the combination met a late-stage study's main goals, improving progression-free survival in an overall patient group with advanced HR-positive breast cancer and in a subgroup whose tumours had alterations in some genes, the company said.

