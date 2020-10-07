World Markets
AZN

AstraZeneca expects update on halted U.S. vaccine trial in next few weeks - brokerage

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AstraZeneca Plc expects to have an update on its stalled U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial in the next one to two weeks, analysts at Guggenheim Securities said on Wednesday, citing the head of the British drugmaker's biopharma research.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L expects to have an update on its stalled U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial in the next one to two weeks, analysts at Guggenheim Securities said on Wednesday, citing the head of the British drugmaker's biopharma research.

Mene Pangalos, the AstraZeneca executive, said the U.S. trial is more of a confirmatory trial, according to a client note.

The trial will not have much bearing to the vaccine candidate's global approval chances since that will be determined by the other trials currently in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, Japan and India, the Guggenheim note said.

Enrollment in the global trials of the vaccine, which AstraZeneca is developing with researchers at Oxford University, was paused last month, after a participant in its UK trial had a serious side effect.

The UK trial has resumed since, as have the company's trials in other countries.

AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Latest World Markets Videos

    JPMorgan to Move $230 Billion Assets to Germany in Brexit Shift

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. is moving about 200 billion euros ($230 billion) from the U.K. to Frankfurt as a result of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Hubertus Vaeth, managing director of Frankfurt Main Finance, comments on the move on Bloomberg.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular