AstraZeneca expects higher H2 sales as Q1 sales, earnings beat forecasts

April 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Friday it expected higher sales in the second half of the year, as it reported first-quarter profit and sales ahead of analysts' average expectations, including $275 million in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

