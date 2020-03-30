AstraZeneca ends late-stage kidney disease trial early after strong data

March 30 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Monday it is concluding its late-stage trial for a form of kidney disease early after the drug being tested showed better-than-expected results.

The company said its decision to close the trial early follows a positive recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.

