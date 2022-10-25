AstraZeneca drug fails one main goal in study of chronic immune disease

AZN

Drugmaker AstraZeneca said on Tuesday that its asthma drug Fasenra failed to meet one of two main goals of a late-stage study assessing the treatment's benefits in a chronic immune disease that causes difficulty in swallowing.

The company said results from the trial showed there was statistically significant improvement in histological remission of the condition eosinophilic esophagitis with Fasenra, but not in symptoms related to dysphagia or swallowing difficulties.

