AstraZeneca Director Bolsters Stake with Share Purchase

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.
AstraZeneca’s Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Philip Broadley, has made a notable investment by purchasing 980 ordinary shares at a price of £101.70 each. This acquisition, announced on November 13, 2024, highlights confidence in the company’s robust position in the global biopharmaceutical market.
