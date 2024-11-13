AstraZeneca Director Bolsters Stake with Share Purchase

AstraZeneca (GB:AZN) has released an update.

AstraZeneca’s Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Philip Broadley, has made a notable investment by purchasing 980 ordinary shares at a price of £101.70 each. This acquisition, announced on November 13, 2024, highlights confidence in the company’s robust position in the global biopharmaceutical market.

For further insights into GB:AZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.