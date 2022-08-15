AstraZeneca-Daiichi's breast cancer drug improves survival in study

Aug 15 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its cancer treatment, Enhertu, developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo 4568.T delayed the progression of a form of advanced breast cancer in previously treated patients.

Enhertu met the main goal of a late-stage study testing the drug against a treatment pre-determined by physicians in people with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. The HER2 protein contributes to the growth and spread of breast cancer.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

