AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Trials Halted On Children And Teenagers By Oxford

(RTTNews) - The University of Oxford reported on Tuesday that it is halting the trial of the COVID vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on children and teenagers. The vaccine, developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca and Oxford, is under scrutiny for resulting in blood clots in the recipients. The pediatric trial started in mid-February with 200 youths in the age range of 6-17 in mind, will await the reports of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency before resumption. However, Oxford has not revealed the number of children administered with the shot as of now. This latest news rams another blow at the AstraZeneca vaccine which has been circulated in more than 70 countries till now. The company was also planning to gain permission to use the vaccine in the US from July.

