AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows average efficiency of 70%

Nov 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, showed an average efficiency of 70% in protecting against the virus in two study segments.

