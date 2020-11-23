AZN

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows average efficiency of 70%

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, showed an average efficiency of 70% in protecting against the virus in two study segments.

Nov 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, showed an average efficiency of 70% in protecting against the virus in two study segments.

