Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine effective against variants found in India

June 22 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, first identified in India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a study.

The study by Oxford university investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in Sera from recovered people and from vaccinated people to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.

