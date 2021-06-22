US Markets
Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine effective against variants found in India

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

June 22 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine is effective against Delta and Kappa variants, first identified in India, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, citing a study.

The study by Oxford university investigated the ability of monoclonal antibodies in Sera from recovered people and from vaccinated people to neutralize the Delta and Kappa variants, the statement said.

