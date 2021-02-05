Markets
AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Effective Against UK Variant : Oxford

(RTTNews) - Oxford University said Friday that AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN.L, AZN) and the University's Covid-19 vaccine has similar efficacy against the B.1.1.7 'Kent' coronavirus strain currently circulating in the UK to previously circulating variants.

According to the University, the recent analysis showed that vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 results in a reduction in the duration of shedding and viral load, which may translate into a reduced transmission of the disease.

Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, and Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, said, "Data from our trials of the ChAdOx1 vaccine in the United Kingdom indicate that the vaccine not only protects against the original pandemic virus, but also protects against the novel variant, B.1.1.7, which caused the surge in disease from the end of 2020 across the UK."

