AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses arrive in Mexico from U.S.

MEXICO CITY, May 20 (Reuters) - Nearly 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot arrived in Mexico from the United States on Thursday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

The batch arrived after U.S. President Joe Biden said this week he planned to send 60 million AstraZeneca shots to other countries. The United States sent 2.7 million doses of the same vaccine to its southern neighbor in March and a smaller amount to Canada.

However, it was not immediately clear if the batch originated in the United States or had been manufactured elsewhere. One senior Mexican government source said the doses were not part of an agreement with Washington.

