Astrazeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Enters Late-stage Study In US

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) on Monday said it has begun a late-stage study of its Covid-19 vaccine, AZD1222 in the U.S.

The phase III study dubbed D8110C00001 to evaluate the vaccine candidate against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is conducted on about 30,000 people aged more than 18 years. The trial is being implemented as part of Operation Warp Speed, a multi-agency collaboration led by Health and Human Services (HHS) that aims to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical countermeasures for COVID-19 and delivering 300 million doses by January 2021.

Participants are being randomized to receive two doses of either AZD1222 or a saline control, four weeks apart, with twice as many participants receiving the potential vaccine than the saline control, the company said.

In July, AstraZeneca had published interim results of the ongoing phase I/II study of the vaccine candidate showing good immune responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in all participants.

Late-stage studies of AZD1222 are already going on in the UK, Brazil and South Africa with additional trials planned to start in Japan and Russia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.