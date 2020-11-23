AZN

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

Recasts headline and lead

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, Astra's chief executive, said in a statement.

The British drugmaker's preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.

(Reporting by Kate Holton in London; Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta/Guy Faulconbridge)

((Aakash.B@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @JagadeeshAakash))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters