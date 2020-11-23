AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

Recasts headline and lead

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus, developed along with the University of Oxford, could be around 90% effective under one dosing regimen.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against COVID-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Pascal Soriot, Astra's chief executive, said in a statement.

The British drugmaker's preliminary trial results mark a fresh breakthrough in the fight against a pandemic that has killed nearly 1.4 million people and roiled the global economy.

(Reporting by Kate Holton in London; Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta/Guy Faulconbridge)

