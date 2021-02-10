AstraZeneca Completes Divestment Of Rights To Crestor In Europe To Grünenthal

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN), on Wednesday, said it completed the divestment of the rights to Crestor (rosuvastatin) and associated medicines in over 30 countries in Europe to Grünenthal GmbH (Grünenthal). Rights in the UK and Spain were not included in the agreement, the company added.

Crestor (rosuvastatin) is a statin, a lipid-lowering medicine, used to treat blood lipid disorders and to prevent cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes.

As per the terms of the deal, AstraZeneca received a payment of $320 million from Grünenthal and noted that it might also be eligible for future milestone payments of up to $30 million. The upfront payment would be reported in AstraZeneca's financial statements within other operating income and expense in the first quarter of 2021.

