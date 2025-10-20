BioTech
AstraZeneca: CHMP Recommends Saphnelo For Approval

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN) said its Saphnelo or anifrolumab has been recommended for approval in the European Union as a self-administered once-weekly pre-filled pen for adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus on top of standard therapy. The CHMP based its positive opinion on interim results from the Phase III TULIP-SC trial.

AstraZeneca acquired global rights to?Saphnelo?through an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Medarex in 2004. Medarex was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2009. AstraZeneca will pay BMS a low to mid-teens royalty for sales dependent on geography.

