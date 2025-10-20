AstraZeneca: CHMP Recommends Saphnelo For Approval

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN) said its Saphnelo or anifrolumab has been recommended for approval in the European Union as a self-administered once-weekly pre-filled pen for adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus on top of standard therapy. The CHMP based its positive opinion on interim results from the Phase III TULIP-SC trial.

AstraZeneca acquired global rights to?Saphnelo?through an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Medarex in 2004. Medarex was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2009. AstraZeneca will pay BMS a low to mid-teens royalty for sales dependent on geography.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.