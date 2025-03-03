News & Insights

AstraZeneca: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Imfinzi-based Perioperative Regimen In The EU

March 03, 2025 — 02:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said Imfinzi or durvalumab in combination with chemotherapy has been recommended for approval in the European Union for the treatment of adults with resectable non-small cell lung cancer at high risk of recurrence and no epidermal growth factor receptor mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase rearrangements. CHMP of the European Medicines Agency based its positive opinion on results from the AEGEAN trial.

Imfinzi is approved in the US and several other countries in this setting. The company noted that regulatory applications are also currently under review in China, Japan and additional countries.

