AstraZeneca chairman Leif Johansson to retire in 2023

Feb 22 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday its non-executive chairman Leif Johansson will retire following the annual general meeting next year, and that the search for a successor has begun.

