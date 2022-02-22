AstraZeneca chairman Leif Johansson to retire in 2023

Feb 22 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca AZN.L said on Tuesday its non-executive chairman Leif Johansson will retire following the annual general meeting next year, and that the search for a successor has begun.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.